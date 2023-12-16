Desjardins Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Insider Transactions at Empire

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

