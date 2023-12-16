Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 2,428.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Derwent London in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) target price for the company.

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,366 ($29.70) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,766 ($22.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.52). The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,043.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,027.51.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

