Derick Nathan Czember Sells 17,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$196,350.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

