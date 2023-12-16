Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $663.38.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $702.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $605.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.67. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $720.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

