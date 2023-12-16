Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

