Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.96

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $119.56, with a volume of 693982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

