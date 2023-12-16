DA Davidson Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AME opened at $163.10 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

