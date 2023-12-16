D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $164.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHI. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

