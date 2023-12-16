Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 18th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.