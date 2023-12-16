Currys (LON:CURY) Given New GBX 64 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 64 ($0.80) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CURY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 50.05 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.43. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.35 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £565.57 million, a PE ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($123,022.85). 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

