Currys (LON:CURY) Given New GBX 64 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 64 ($0.80) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CURY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
In other news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($123,022.85). 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
