CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,930,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

