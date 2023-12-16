CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $238.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

