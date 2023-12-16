Critical Review: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) versus WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -243.39% -152.80% -85.99% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -464.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.4% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Society Pass and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $9.14 million 1.00 -$33.79 million ($0.84) -0.33 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Society Pass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 3 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,009.11%. Given Society Pass’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

