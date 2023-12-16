Critical Review: Nauticus Robotics (KITT) vs. The Competition

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nauticus Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 91 214 313 7 2.38

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 399.38%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $8.77 million -$28.26 million -1.77 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $638.70 million $9.29 million -7.65

Nauticus Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -227.91% -356.72% -39.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics competitors beat Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

