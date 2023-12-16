Critical Review: Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) versus Its Competitors

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is one of 967 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mineralys Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -28.55% -22.87% Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors -1,992.81% -273.47% -31.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors 5560 16715 41735 810 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.90%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -$29.80 million -2.58 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors $1.48 billion $147.20 million -3.43

Mineralys Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

