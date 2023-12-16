Critical Analysis: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 0 0 0 N/A Privia Health Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $34.55, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Talkspace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54% Privia Health Group 2.40% 6.80% 4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Talkspace and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million 3.20 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.41 Privia Health Group $1.58 billion 1.68 -$8.59 million $0.31 72.71

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Privia Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Talkspace on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

