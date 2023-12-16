Critical Analysis: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iveda Solutions and dormakaba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 dormakaba 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Iveda Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.05%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than dormakaba.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and dormakaba’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.51 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.57 dormakaba N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dormakaba has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and dormakaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% dormakaba N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats dormakaba on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About dormakaba

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names. In addition, it offers maintenance, repair, spare parts, installation, and consulting services. The company serves airports, banking and insurance, education, government and administration, healthcare, hospitality, industry and manufacturing, offices, residential, retail, sports and culture, transport and logistic, and utility sectors. dormakaba Holding AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Rumlang, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.