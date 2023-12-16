Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.07.

Credicorp Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $150.33 on Friday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

