Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.98

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $110.98, with a volume of 5322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

