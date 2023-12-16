Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

