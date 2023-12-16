Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $630.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $661.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.