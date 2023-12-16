Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

