CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

