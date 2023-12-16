Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $11.46

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.34 billion and $206.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.46 or 0.00027087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00103270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005578 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 379,143,859 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

