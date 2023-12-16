Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$338.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.60 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corus Entertainment

About Corus Entertainment

In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$49,999.48. In other news, Director Michael D’avella sold 50,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Barry Lee James acquired 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$49,999.48.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.