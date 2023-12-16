Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$338.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.60 million.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
