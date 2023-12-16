Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.74

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 22903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.12.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

