Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

