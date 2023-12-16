Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

