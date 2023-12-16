Contrasting Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) & Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Floor & Decor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Home Product Center Public alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.23 Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.80 $298.20 million $2.57 43.52

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Product Center Public and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 2 9 6 0 2.24

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $92.76, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

Profitability

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 6.30% 15.69% 6.24%

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Home Product Center Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Product Center Public

(Get Free Report)

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.