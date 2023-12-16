Contrasting Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands 2.08% 10.44% 3.53% AB Electrolux (publ) -2.26% -18.06% -2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and AB Electrolux (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands $640.95 million 0.36 $25.27 million $0.92 17.97 AB Electrolux (publ) $13.38 billion 0.22 -$130.81 million ($2.10) -9.81

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AB Electrolux (publ). AB Electrolux (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Beach Brands has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Electrolux (publ) has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats AB Electrolux (publ) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens. The company also provides air purifiers under the Clorox and TrueAir brand; consumer products under the Hamilton Beach and Proctor Silex brands; and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands, as well as products under the Hamilton Beach Professional in the premium market. In addition, it offers countertop appliances under the Wolf Gourmet brand; water filtration systems under the Brita brand; garment care products under CHI brand; injection care management system under the Hamilton Beach Health brand; farm-to-table and field-to-table food processing equipment under the Weston brand; cocktail delivery system under the Bartesian brand; and supplies private label products. The company sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety store and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, restaurants, bars, hotels, and other retail outlets. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

