Contrasting Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brink’s and Securitas AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.86 $170.60 million $2.96 29.31 Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Securitas AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brink’s and Securitas AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.90% 49.69% 4.76% Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brink’s and Securitas AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brink’s presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

Summary

Brink’s beats Securitas AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services, which includes access control, video security, and system design and installation services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, and security consulting services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

