ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) vs. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Head to Head Review

ContraFect and Gossamer Bio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ContraFect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ContraFect and Gossamer Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ContraFect presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,900.00%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A N/A -138.70% Gossamer Bio N/A -2,947.29% -73.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Gossamer Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($19.27) 0.00 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$229.38 million ($1.77) -0.58

Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats ContraFect on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus. The company also developing CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also developing CF-296, an osteomyelitis and PJI which is in preclinical trailers for the treatment of joint infections. In addition, the company developing Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. Further, It develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

