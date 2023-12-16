Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $2,132,000.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Construction Partners by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 332,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

