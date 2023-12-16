Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,028 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 264.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in POSCO by 764.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

