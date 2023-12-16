Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 818.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.9 %

GFI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.