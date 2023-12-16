Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

