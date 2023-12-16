Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 12.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 204.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ecopetrol by 27,976.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.2 %

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

