Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBMR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

