Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $1.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

