Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $808,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

