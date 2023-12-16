Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.5 %

BAM opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

