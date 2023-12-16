Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

EMXC stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

