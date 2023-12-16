Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $949,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day moving average is $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.