Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $40.03 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

