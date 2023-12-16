Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $163,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,606.19 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,405.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

