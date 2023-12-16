Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $236.73 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.