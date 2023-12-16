Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.