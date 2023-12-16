Conagra Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

CAG opened at $29.33 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

