Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

