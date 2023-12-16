Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,140 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($26.86).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.44) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.87) to GBX 2,350 ($29.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

CPG opened at GBX 2,093 ($26.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,070.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.25). The firm has a market cap of £35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,790.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.58), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,124,856.77). In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.58), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,124,856.77). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.30), for a total transaction of £28,330.90 ($35,564.78). Insiders sold a total of 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

